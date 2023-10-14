Longview puts on clinic against North Mesquite

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Lobos have shown why they are one of the best teams in the state as they lead North Mesquite, 63-0.

Before the game, Ralph Bailey was honored for attending games since 1948. He turns 100 this month.

Longview defense struck first on a pick-6 interception to go up 7-0.

Andrew Tutt later threw to a wide open Dakaylen Reese to go up 14-0.

Kelvin Washington scored on a long run to go up 21-0.

Tutt and Reese connected again to go up 35-0.

Longview is leading in the fourth quarter, 63-0.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.