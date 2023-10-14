Longview puts on clinic against North Mesquite
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Lobos have shown why they are one of the best teams in the state as they lead North Mesquite, 63-0.
Before the game, Ralph Bailey was honored for attending games since 1948. He turns 100 this month.
Longview defense struck first on a pick-6 interception to go up 7-0.
Andrew Tutt later threw to a wide open Dakaylen Reese to go up 14-0.
Kelvin Washington scored on a long run to go up 21-0.
Tutt and Reese connected again to go up 35-0.
Longview is leading in the fourth quarter, 63-0.
Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.