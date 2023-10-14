Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

James Hoye to head ALCS umpires and Dan Iassogna in charge of NLCS umps

James Hoye will be the umpire crew chief for the American League Championship Series between Houston and Texas, and Dan Iassogna will head the group working the National League series between Arizona and Philadelphia
Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro, left, talks to second base umpire James Hoye during...
Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro, left, talks to second base umpire James Hoye during the second inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

James Hoye will be the umpire crew chief for the American League Championship Series between Houston and Texas, and Dan Iassogna will head the group working the National League series between Arizona and Philadelphia.

Seven-man crews will work each series, with one umpire off each game, Major League Baseball said Friday.

Stu Scheurwater will be behind the plate for Sunday’s AL opener, with Hoye at first, Doug Eddings at second, Marvin Hudson at third, Jordan Baker in left and Dan Bellino in right. Mark Ripperger will call balls and strikes in Game 2, followed by Hoye, Eddings, Hudson, Baker and Bellino.

Andy Fletcher will work the plate in Monday’s NL opener, with Iassogna at first, Mike Muchlinski at second, Lance Barksdale at third, Tripp Gibson in left and Adrian Hamari in right. Carlos Torres will call balls and strikes in the second game, followed by Iassogna, Muchlinski, Barksdale, Gibson and Hamari.

All LCS umpires worked in Wild Card Series.

Mike Estabrook, Jeremie Rehak and Chris Segal will be the replay umpires at the video center in the commissioner’s office.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Most Read

Two suspects being detained following vehicle pursuit.
TJC police arrest 5 following string of violent incidents
Drivers are asked to use caution and avoid the area if possible.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck involving oversize load slows traffic on Highway 80 west of Marshall
Jermaine Hooks and Chelsea Davis
Mount Pleasant police arrest 2 in connection with death of 23-month-old
Ian Bell
DPS arrests Tyler man in online solicitation sting
Lorenzo Martinez
Tyler man gets 45 years in connection with 2021 fatal shooting of 17-year-old

Latest News

History was made in the state of Arkansas with the inauguration of the state's first female...
Scrutiny of Arkansas governor’s $19,000 lectern deepens after new records are released
School hallway generic
Arkansas school district says it will continue offering AP African American Studies course
John Thurston
Arkansas secretary of state says he’ll run for treasurer next year
Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Candidates jump into Louisiana elections, and many races have no incumbent
FILE - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, July 18,...
SEC commissioner calls on Congress to set national standards for athlete compensation