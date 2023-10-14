A&M Cadets construct outdoor chapel at Tyler Grace

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 50 cadets from the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Squadron 17 spent their Saturday in Tyler constructing an outdoor chapel at Grace Community School.

Located in the woods behind the baseball field, the chapel will be used by the school’s worship services and classes.

“We’ve got a pathway in the shape of a cross, and we’ve got flagstone set out in a kind of mosaic pattern,” said Cadet Tate McAnelly. “Right in the middle, we’re gonna have an altar and then at the top of the cross we’re going to have a cross coming out of the ground that’s made out of metal from a local here who owns a metalworking shop.”

The cadets also spent their Saturday working on a Frisbee Golf course on the campus. Several of them are Tyler Grace Alumni.

“I really enjoy it because all my buddies from the core who I’ve made friends with in college I can bring them back here where I went to high school, It is good to serve the community and the school that served me so much throughout my couple years here,” said Gabriel Schuricht, a Grace Alumni. “It’s good to pay them back in a small way, as well as you know, introduce two worlds and combine them with my home and my buddies from out of town.”

