‘White Cane Day’ celebration in Tyler emphasizes necessity of tool used by blind, visually impaired people

By Kristine Guevara
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Friday, hundreds of East Texans gathered at Bergfeld Park in Tyler to celebrate ‘White Cane Day’, a national event held to recognize the valuable tool used by those who are blind or visually impaired.

“We’ve been celebrating it for a couple of years. We’ve kind of done a little bit more internally and we really wanted to put it out in the community and just bring awareness to our blind and visually impaired neighbors and how they travel.” said East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind Chief Mission Officer, Alicia Lansford.

The observance puts emphasis on the important symbol that is the white cane. Users of the tool spoke about what it means to them.

“It’s independence and giving you a feeling of empowerment honestly, it really empowers me to be able to use my cane to cross a street or to cross a busy parking lot.” said Brittney Walters.

One attendee came to the Tyler event all the way from Chicago.

“What it allowed me to do is to be able to travel anywhere. I’m from Chicago. There’s no address that I can’t get to, which of course gives you the confidence and eliminates the fear of being able to come to East Texas. And enjoy this area with you guys. And it’s all due to the white cane.”

The event began with a proclamation, declaring October 13th, 2023 as East Texas Lighthouse White Cane Day.

Immersion trainings were provided to give people a small glimpse of some of the challenges the blind and visually impaired face, like activities of daily living challenges. As well as a vision loss simulation.

“Being able to get the word out and create awareness is really what it’s all about. If we can make people more aware, everybody can be a little bit more successful.” said a blind attendee.

The official national observance of White Cane Day will be Sunday.

