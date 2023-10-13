Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler man gets 45 years for 2021 fatal shooting of 17-year-old

A Tyler man has received 45 years confinement for the fatal 2021 shooting of a 17-year-old.
By Mack Shaw and JD Conte
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has received 45 years’ confinement for the fatal 2021 shooting of a 17-year-old.

Lorenzo Liberato Martinez, 23, was arrested on July 7, 2021, after the shooting of Jesse McNeely, 17, of Tyler, near the UT Tyler campus. Martinez was charged with capital murder alongside his co-defendants Andres Urrutia, 21, of Tyler, and Jason Rhodes, 22, of Tyler. On Friday, Martinez pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of aggravated robbery, and agreed to a sentence of 45 years’ confinement in Judge Austin Reeve Jackson’s court.

In the original case, Tyler police say it was determined that there was an altercation outside of the residence when the victim was shot. He was transported by private vehicle to Christus Trinity Mother Frances where he died of his wounds. According to attorney Jacob Putman, Martinez had driven the car to the scene of the robbery and participated in the altercation. Urrutia was the shooter in the robbery, and Rhodes drove the car away from the scene of the crime.

Marinez is the last of the three defendants in McNeely’s death to be sentenced. Urrutia pleaded guilty to capital murder on June 12, and accepted a life sentence. Rhodes pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery on Oct. 6 and accepted a 20-year sentence.

Martinez will be eligible for parole after serving a minimum of 22 years.

