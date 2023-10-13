Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck involving oversize load slows traffic on Highway 80 west of Marshall

A wreck involving an oversize load and a car has blocked part of Highway 80.
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck involving an oversize load and a car has blocked part of Highway 80.

The crash took place at about 1 p.m. Friday, and as of 1:30 p.m. sheriff’s office personnel are on scene. One lane has been blocked, so traffic is being directed to allow cars to pass the scene in alternate turns.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers are asked to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlyn Rhodes
Former Rusk County employee accused of having inappropriate relationship with jail inmate
Ian Bell
DPS arrests Tyler man in online solicitation sting
Carlton Grant
Upshur County jury sentences man to life in prison for 2018 murder of Longview woman
Ronne Caldwell, Jr.
Former TJC football player found shot to death in Louisiana
Harrison County authorities investigate death of 3-month-old

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
A crash at Old Jacksonville Highway and S. College Avenue has caused at least two power poles...
Part of Old Jacksonville Highway closed in Tyler Azalea District due to live power lines down
A Lufkin man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a truck crashed into the side...
Lufkin man facing life-threatening injuries after crashing into stolen SUV
According to Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, a semi truck clipped the power pole.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Pershing Avenue in Lufkin closed due to downed power pole