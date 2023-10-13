TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck involving oversize load slows traffic on Highway 80 west of Marshall

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck involving an oversize load and a car has blocked part of Highway 80.

The crash took place at about 1 p.m. Friday, and as of 1:30 p.m. sheriff’s office personnel are on scene. One lane has been blocked, so traffic is being directed to allow cars to pass the scene in alternate turns.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers are asked to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

