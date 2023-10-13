TJC police arrest 5 following string of violent incidents

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Five suspects connected to a string of assaults in Tyler were arrested by Tyler Junior College police Friday afternoon.

According to TJC police, the assaults took place over the last two weeks. Investigators have identified a Nissan Altima as being used by the suspects, and on Friday afternoon the Nissan was seen by police. TJC police said they attempted a traffic stop but the car allegedly fled the stop, resulting in a chase that concluded at a dead end on 6th street near campus.

The three occupants allegedly attempted to flee on-foot and were ultimately captured and detained by TJC officers. One suspect is said to have led police through campus before he was arrested.

Police said two additional suspects were arrested earlier Friday in connection with the assaults. The Tyler Police Department assisted campus officers in the arrests.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.