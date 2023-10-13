Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Third different league for BYU and TCU together when they meet for only the 12th time

Big 12 newcomer BYU and TCU will meet for the first time since 2011
(KOSA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BYU (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) at TCU (3-3, 1-2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Line: TCU by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: TCU leads 6-5.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Big 12 newcomer BYU and TCU will meet for the first time since 2011. It will be the third different conference in which they have played games against each other. The Cougars and Horned Frogs previously overlapped in the Western Athletic Conference (1996-98) and were also together in the Mountain West (2005-10). They have split their eight conference games against each other. The Cougars are coming off an open date.

KEY MATCHUP

TCU running back Emani Bailey against BYU defense that could be without leading tackler linebacker Ben Bywater because of a shoulder injury. Bailey is second in the Big 12 averaging 115 yards rushing per game. He has four 100-yard games. BYU is allowing 152 yards rushing per game, and 4.38 yards per carry.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BYU: Junior cornerback Jakob Robinson ranks seventh nationally with three interceptions He had two picks in the season opener vs. Sam Houston and a 42-yard pick-6 in the Cougars' last game against Cincinnati.

TCU: Redshirt freshman quarterback Josh Hoover will make his first career start. Hoover takes over after starter Chandler Morris sustained a sprained MCL in his left knee in last week's loss at Iowa State. Hoover completed 11 of 19 passes for 119 yards with a touchdown and an interception after Morris got hurt in the third quarter.

FACTS & FIGURES

TCU has lost consecutive Big 12 games after winning its first 10 regular-season conference games under coach Sonny Dykes. ... Thirteen different players have caught at least one pass for BYU in a game this season, with nine having multiple receptions. Seven different players have a receiving touchdown. ... BYU and TCU are nearly identical in scoring this season — both on offense and defense. TCU averages 31.3 points per game, while BYU averages 31.0 a game. The Frogs give up 22.0 points a game, and the Cougars 22.4. ... The Cougars are 16 of 17 on scoring opportunities inside the red zone. That includes 13 touchdowns, a 76.47 TD rate that is 17th nationally.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Most Read

Kaitlyn Rhodes
Former Rusk County employee accused of having inappropriate relationship with jail inmate
Ian Bell
DPS arrests Tyler man in online solicitation sting
Carlton Grant
Upshur County jury sentences man to life in prison for 2018 murder of Longview woman
Ronne Caldwell, Jr.
Former TJC football player found shot to death in Louisiana
Harrison County authorities investigate death of 3-month-old

Latest News

History was made in the state of Arkansas with the inauguration of the state's first female...
Scrutiny of Arkansas governor’s $19,000 lectern deepens after new records are released
School hallway generic
Arkansas school district says it will continue offering AP African American Studies course
John Thurston
Arkansas secretary of state says he’ll run for treasurer next year
Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Candidates jump into Louisiana elections, and many races have no incumbent
FILE - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, July 18,...
SEC commissioner calls on Congress to set national standards for athlete compensation