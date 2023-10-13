Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nonalcoholic beer sales are soaring

Reasons for the rise in popularity of nonalcoholic beers include better taste, thanks to technology.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(CNN) – Many people are in the middle of “sober October” right now and staying away from alcohol – and it might be easier these days with the rise of nonalcoholic beers.

The Wall Street Journal reports that sales of nonalcoholic beers jumped 32% last year.

Nielsen IQ also reported an average 31% sales growth over four years.

Data from Euromonitor says the trend is even more pronounced in Western Europe.

Reasons for the rise in popularity of nonalcoholic beers include better taste, thanks to technology.

Academic studies have also found that younger people are drinking less alcohol due to being better informed about the health risks.

