Mount Pleasant police arrest 2 in connection with death of 23-month-old

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man and woman were arrested Thursday in Titus County in connection with the death of their daughter.

Jermaine Tyrell Hooks, 25, and Chelsea Lashaun Davis, 25, were arrested Thursday after an investigation into the death of their 23-month-old daughter. According to a Facebook post by the Mount Pleasant Police Department, the investigation began after the child died in the Children’s Medical Center on July 2. The post said the child’s injuries led to a probable cause arrest of Hooks and Davis.

Hooks was indicted by a grand jury for capital murder, and is being held in the Titus County Jail on $2 million total bonds. Davis is being held on a charge of interference with public duties.

