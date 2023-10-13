Boil water notice issued for part of Lindale rescinded

From Press Release

LINDALE, Texas - On 10/11/23, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Lindale public water system, 2120002, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of 10/13/2023.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Meaghan Mcceig, Interim Utilities Director, at the Utilities Department at 903-882-4948.

