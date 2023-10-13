Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Joran van der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing, sentencing

Joran van der Sloot is scheduled for a change of plea hearing next week. (WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Court records show Joran van der Sloot is scheduled for a change of plea hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 18, along with sentencing.

WBRC reports District Judge Anna M. Manasco entered the order late Friday afternoon.

In June of this year, van der Sloot pleaded not guilty to extortion and wire fraud charges.

Van der Sloot is the chief suspect in the disappearance of Alabama teen Natalee Holloway.

The plea and sentencing hearing will be held at the Hugo L. Black U.S. Courthouse in Birmingham.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlyn Rhodes
Former Rusk County employee accused of having inappropriate relationship with jail inmate
Ian Bell
DPS arrests Tyler man in online solicitation sting
Two suspects being detained following vehicle pursuit.
TJC police arrest 5 following string of violent incidents
Carlton Grant
Upshur County jury sentences man to life in prison for 2018 murder of Longview woman
Ronne Caldwell, Jr.
Former TJC football player found shot to death in Louisiana

Latest News

Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro specialist Crystal Cowan says the wild horses...
Harrison County to hold auction for 120 wild horses, burros
“It’s independence and giving you a feeling of empowerment honestly, it really empowers me to...
‘White Cane Day’ celebration in Tyler emphasizes necessity of tool used by blind, visually impaired
The Texas Workforce Commission chairman offers insight on the ways a "skills gap" affects how...
Texas Workforce Commission chairman says skill gap affects number of job openings
Lorenzo Martinez
Tyler man gets 45 years in connection with 2021 fatal shooting of 17-year-old
Lufkin Teachers Testify