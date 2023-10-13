Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Houston man accused of Tyler ATM robbery fails to show for court hearing

Ronnie OBryant
Ronnie OBryant(Smith County Jail)
By JD Conte and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Houston man accused of burglarizing a Tyler credit union ATM failed to appear in court Friday.

Ronnie OBryant, Jr., 30, was arrested in January in connection with a Cooperative Teachers Credit Union ATM robbery in 2021. He was booked into the Smith County Jail on Jan. 13, and bonded out for $100,000 on Feb. 20. On Friday, OBryant failed to appear for a plea docket agreement in Judge Austin Reeve Jackson’s court.

In the original case, Tyler officers responded to the credit union on Jan. 26, 2021, after a call regarding burglary. On arrival, they found the ATM had extensive damage, and a white truck believed to be stolen was found nearby. OBryant was believed to have been involved due to a prior arrest in Nacogdoches on suspicion of an Arkansas ATM robbery, and phone records reportedly showed that he was in the area at the time of the Tyler robbery.

A warrant will reportedly be issued for OBryant’s arrest following his failure to appear.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlyn Rhodes
Former Rusk County employee accused of having inappropriate relationship with jail inmate
Ian Bell
DPS arrests Tyler man in online solicitation sting
Carlton Grant
Upshur County jury sentences man to life in prison for 2018 murder of Longview woman
Ronne Caldwell, Jr.
Former TJC football player found shot to death in Louisiana
Harrison County authorities investigate death of 3-month-old

Latest News

Lorenzo Martinez
Tyler man gets 45 years for 2021 fatal shooting of 17-year-old
A Tyler man has received 45 years confinement for the fatal 2021 shooting of a 17-year-old.
Tyler man gets 45 years for 2021 fatal shooting of 17-year-old
Jermaine Hooks and Chelsea Davis
Mount Pleasant police arrest 2 in connection with death of 23-month-old
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 10-13-23
Friday’s Weather: Morning clouds then clearing skies today, highs in the 80