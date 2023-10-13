Houston man accused of Tyler ATM robbery fails to show for court hearing

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Houston man accused of burglarizing a Tyler credit union ATM failed to appear in court Friday.

Ronnie OBryant, Jr., 30, was arrested in January in connection with a Cooperative Teachers Credit Union ATM robbery in 2021. He was booked into the Smith County Jail on Jan. 13, and bonded out for $100,000 on Feb. 20. On Friday, OBryant failed to appear for a plea docket agreement in Judge Austin Reeve Jackson’s court.

In the original case, Tyler officers responded to the credit union on Jan. 26, 2021, after a call regarding burglary. On arrival, they found the ATM had extensive damage, and a white truck believed to be stolen was found nearby. OBryant was believed to have been involved due to a prior arrest in Nacogdoches on suspicion of an Arkansas ATM robbery, and phone records reportedly showed that he was in the area at the time of the Tyler robbery.

A warrant will reportedly be issued for OBryant’s arrest following his failure to appear.

