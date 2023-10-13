Harrison County father arrested in death of 3-month-old child

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man in connection with the death of his infant daughter Friday.

Daniel Villarreal, 17, of Karncack, was arrested Friday on a charge of injury to a child with serious bodily injury. Villarreal’s 3-month-old daughter had been taken to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Marshall on Tuesday, and was declared brain-dead on Wednesday, a press release said. According to the release, the autopsy report showed the injuries to be consistent with child abuse.

Villarreal was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail. A bond amount has not been reported.

