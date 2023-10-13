Friday’s Weather: Morning clouds then clearing skies today, highs in the 80

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Mostly cloudy skies this morning, temperatures in the 50s and 60s. By lunchtime, we’ll have warmed into the mid 70s with skies slowly clearing. This afternoon, partly cloudy to mostly sunny with high temperatures today in the upper 70s and low 80s. A cold front moving through the area today may bring a couple showers to East Texas, but most (if not all) of us will stay dry. The front will do little to cool temperatures today, but you will notice the wind most of the day. For high school football tonight, mostly clear, temperatures cooling into the upper 60s. Overnight we will fall into the 50s with clear skies overhead. This weekend you can plan for sunny to mostly sunny skies with morning lows in the 40s and 50s, and afternoon highs in the 60s and 70s. We’ll stay dry through the beginning of next week, but we’re already eyeing our next front and rain chance for late next week. Have a great Friday and a fantastic weekend.

