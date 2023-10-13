Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - It’s been a beautiful day today with warm temperatures, but those will be dropping soon.  A cold front is making it’s way from north to south across East Texas and behind the front is some much cooler air.  Tonight, expect all the clouds to clear out with temperatures dropping quickly into the 60s and even the 50s by tomorrow morning.  Northwest winds will occasionally gust to 12 and 15 mph.  Saturday starts off in the 50s with breezy north winds and temperatures will only reach the lower 70s by Saturday afternoon.  Sunday temperatures may stay in the 60s all day long.  Quiet and cool weather continues into next week with another cold front and another chance for rain by the end of the week.

