DPS arrests 2 additional East Texas suspects in online solicitation sting

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas men were arrested Friday morning in a Texas DPS online solicitation sting operation.

Sergio Rubalcava, 28, of Kilgore, and Tyler Sieber, 28, of Whitehouse, were arrested by Texas DPS in connection with online solicitation of prostitution. Rubalcava is charged with solicit prostitution of person under 18, and Seiber is charged with online solicitation of a minor. Both are being held in the Smith County Jail on $100,000 bonds.

These arrests follow that of Ian Bell, 20, of Tyler, on Thursday. According to DPS, the three arrests are all part of a sting operation. In Bell’s arrest affidavit, Bell allegedly admitted to being aware he was speaking to a 16-year-old and expressed his desire to have sex with the minor.

Texas DPS Sergeant Adam Albritton said that the investigations and arrests of Rubalcava and Seiber were similar to that of Bell. According to Albritton, there are no further arrests expected as a result of the sting.

