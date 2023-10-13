Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

DPS arrests 2 additional East Texas suspects in online solicitation sting

Sergio Rubalcava and Tyler Sieber
Sergio Rubalcava and Tyler Sieber(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas men were arrested Friday morning in a Texas DPS online solicitation sting operation.

Sergio Rubalcava, 28, of Kilgore, and Tyler Sieber, 28, of Whitehouse, were arrested by Texas DPS in connection with online solicitation of prostitution. Rubalcava is charged with solicit prostitution of person under 18, and Seiber is charged with online solicitation of a minor. Both are being held in the Smith County Jail on $100,000 bonds.

These arrests follow that of Ian Bell, 20, of Tyler, on Thursday. According to DPS, the three arrests are all part of a sting operation. In Bell’s arrest affidavit, Bell allegedly admitted to being aware he was speaking to a 16-year-old and expressed his desire to have sex with the minor.

Texas DPS Sergeant Adam Albritton said that the investigations and arrests of Rubalcava and Seiber were similar to that of Bell. According to Albritton, there are no further arrests expected as a result of the sting.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlyn Rhodes
Former Rusk County employee accused of having inappropriate relationship with jail inmate
Ian Bell
DPS arrests Tyler man in online solicitation sting
Carlton Grant
Upshur County jury sentences man to life in prison for 2018 murder of Longview woman
Ronne Caldwell, Jr.
Former TJC football player found shot to death in Louisiana
Harrison County authorities investigate death of 3-month-old

Latest News

Lorenzo Martinez
Tyler man gets 45 years in connection with 2021 fatal shooting of 17-year-old
A Tyler man has received 45 years confinement for the fatal 2021 shooting of a 17-year-old.
Tyler man gets 45 years for 2021 fatal shooting of 17-year-old
Jermaine Hooks and Chelsea Davis
Mount Pleasant police arrest 2 in connection with death of 23-month-old
Ronnie OBryant
Court reschedules hearing for Houston man accused of Tyler ATM robbery