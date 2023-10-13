Cinnamon biscuits with glazed ham by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This recipe is what I consider good old-fashioned Sunday breakfast or lunch fare. It’s hearty, it’s comforting, and it’s 100 percent delicious.

Cinnamon-biscuits with glazed ham

For the biscuits:

1 cup whole milk

1/2 cup mayonnaise (my preferred choice is Duke’s)

2 cups self-rising flour

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

Method:

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Grease a baking sheet or line with parchment paper. Set aside.

In a mixing bowl, combine the milk and mayonnaise.

In another bowl, combine the dry ingredients, whisking together to combine.

Add the flour mixture to the wet mixture, stirring in with a spatula until a dough is formed.

Use a cookie scoop or large spoon to drop the dough onto the baking sheet; make about 12 biscuits with your dough.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until golden brown on top.

For the ham:

While the biscuits are baking, make a glaze of 1 tablespoon brown sugar and 2 tablespoons mustard (whatever mustard you have on hand is fine.)

Whisk together, then coat your ham slice(s) with it, and drop onto a skillet set over medium heat. Brown for a couple of minutes on each side.

To serve:

Split a hot biscuit, then put an appropriately-sized piece of glazed ham between the slices. Enjoy!

