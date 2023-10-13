Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Athens bullrider recovering from torn groin ahead of NFR

Jeff Askey said he suffered the injury while riding a bull in Fort Smith, Arkansas.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - An Athens bullrider is working to rehabilitate a torn groin muscle after qualifying for the National Finals Rodeo.

Jeff Askey said he suffered the injury while riding a bull in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

“I had a bull, a really good bull who kind of stumbled,” Askey said. “When he stumbled, I was out of position. When I made a big countermove, I tore a groin. Then i went to Sioux Falls and tried to ride with a torn groin. I found out that didn’t feel good. I primarily ride with my legs. I came home and the Texas Circuit Finals was 10 days away and thought I’d rather miss that and rehab that torn muscle. I’ll probably take off until the NFR. I might get on something in November.”

Askey won over $11,000 at the Texas Circuit Finals last year, setting him up for a strong start to the 2023 standings.

Askey said he got off to a hot start in the winter and spring last year, with several wins coming at Texas rodeos.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

