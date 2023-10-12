YellaWood maker to build processing facility in new Tyler commerce park along I-20

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The company responsible for the YellaWood brand will soon begin construction on a new processing facility occupying 150 acres of the new Tyler Interstate Commerce Park located at the I-20 interchange with SH-155.

Tyler Economic Development Council President and CEO Scott Martinez said the first phase of the Great Southern Wood Preserving Inc. project will bring over 100 jobs, with additional jobs expected as the company builds a customer base and supply chain in the region. The first phase is expected to bring a capital investment of over $40 million.

Martinez said the company’s decision to build this new facility “validates” what the Tyler Economic Development Council is doing and will serve as a catalyst for the new 412-acre commerce park.

The park's location at the Interstate 20 interchange with State Highway 155 will provide convenient access for companies to Interstate 20, according to the Tyler Economic Development Council. (Tyler Economic Development Council)

Great Southern Wood Preserving Inc. has already cleared about 50 acres of the 150-acre property. Construction on the building is expected to begin before the end of the year. YellaWood’s closest plants are located in Columbus, Texas and Glenwood, Arkansas, according to the company’s website.

