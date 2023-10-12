Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

World War I-era ship found at the bottom of Lake Superior

A 100-year-old shipwreck was found 800 feet deep in the Lake Superior. (SOURCE: The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A 100-year-old shipwreck has been discovered in Lake Superior near Whitefish, Michigan.

The World War I-era steel bulk freighter Huronton went down in 1923.

The ship was empty at the time. It was sailing in heavy fog and smoke from forest fires when it collided with the loaded freighter Cetus, which was almost twice its size at 416 feet long.

The Cetus tore a hole in the Huronton, and the crew boarded the Cetus when it became clear the ship wouldn’t stay afloat.

The first mate even had time to untie the crew’s mascot, the bulldog, and carry it onto the Cetus.

It’s long been known that the Huronton sank, but the wreckage wasn’t found until August in waters 800 feet deep.

The wreck is only a few miles from the Edmund Fitzgerald, which sank in 1975 and was immortalized in song by Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Lee, 33, is accused of assaulting the mother of his daughters, then abducting the girls....
AMBER Alert canceled after girls found safe in hotel, Tyler police say
Robert Harris
Smith County authorities arrest 2 after high-speed chase
Chase Lee, 33, of Tyler.
Tyler man accused of abducting daughters held on $400K bond
Tara Lyons
Center woman accused in intoxicated driving death of pedestrian
The Tyler Fire Department is investigating a fire that started early Wednesday at an abandoned...
Fire at abandoned Tyler motel under investigation

Latest News

SFA Political Science Professor Steven Galatas said it’s important to look back at the decades...
SFA professor explains impact Israel war may have for U.S.
A proposal for a school-voucher like plan could pass in the Texas Senate as soon as this week,...
East Texas school leaders, lawmakers react to latest proposal for school voucher-like program
“Of course, Jack Skellington is the pumpkin king, and all of our decorations are kind of based...
Longview animal adoption center launches Howl-o-ween event
The City of Tyler is working to improve their decades old water and sewer system through...
City of Tyler aims to issue $65M in bonds for upcoming water, sewer projects
Three crossings were closed at Branch Street, FM 450 and Cypress Street for maintenance.
Hallsville drivers welcome railroad crossing repairs, improvements