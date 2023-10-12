Whitehouse coach says team’s last 4 games the ‘toughest stretch’

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - The Whitehouse Wildcats are undefeated in district play but are hitting their toughest stretch, according to their head coach.

Kyle Westerberg said the last four games are in that stretch in the quest for a playoff berth and district title.

Whitehouse plays the one-win Hallsville team in Week 8.

“We have treat everyone like they’re undefeated,” Westerberg said.

Westerberg’s interview was featured on Red Zone Preview, which can be streamed live at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays during football season on East Texas Now.

