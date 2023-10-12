Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Whitehouse coach says team’s last 4 games the ‘toughest stretch’

Whitehouse plays the one-win Hallsville team in Week 8.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - The Whitehouse Wildcats are undefeated in district play but are hitting their toughest stretch, according to their head coach.

Kyle Westerberg said the last four games are in that stretch in the quest for a playoff berth and district title.

Whitehouse plays the one-win Hallsville team in Week 8.

“We have treat everyone like they’re undefeated,” Westerberg said.

Westerberg’s interview was featured on Red Zone Preview, which can be streamed live at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays during football season on East Texas Now.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Lee, 33, of Tyler.
Tyler man accused of abducting daughters held on $400K bond
Chase Lee, 33, is accused of assaulting the mother of his daughters, then abducting the girls....
AMBER Alert canceled after girls found safe in hotel, Tyler police say
Harrison County authorities investigate death of 3-month-old
The Tyler Fire Department is investigating a fire that started early Wednesday at an abandoned...
Fire at abandoned Tyler motel under investigation
2 injured in Longview shooting incident

Latest News

Whitehouse coach says team’s last 4 games the ‘toughest stretch’
Whitehouse coach says team's last 4 games the 'toughest stretch'
Shelbyville coach focused on playoff berth
Shelbyville coach focused on playoff berth
Shelbyville coach focused on playoff berth
Shelbyville coach focused on playoff berth
Van coach says Center game features ‘supremely talented’ offense
Van coach says Center game features ‘supremely talented’ offense