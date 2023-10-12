WebXtra: East Texas veteran uses museum display to preserve memory of those who served

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Preserving the stories of those who have fought for this nation over the years is now the mission of an East Texas veteran.

Chicago native and East Texas resident Bob Dymek has a 501c3 nonprofit military museum at his Holly Lake location, which includes rare photos and letters from veterans of campaigns beginning with World War I through Afghanistan.

A veteran who served first in the Navy then the Army, many of his items were donated my the families of the veterans, and others were rescued. Dymek said some items were discarded by family members who didn’t know the significance of them, while others were found in trash cans.

Dymek has painstakingly researched each item to find the veteran, or their families, to chronicle their stories.

With his mobile unit no longer functional, he is seeking sponsorship to get a new mobile unit to transport his museum to festivals and schools around East Texas to educate civilians and remember the veterans who served in all branches.

