Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Van coach says Center game features ‘supremely talented’ offense

Van Head Coach Jared Moffatt says his team will take on a Center team with a “supremely talented” offense.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN, Texas (KLTV) - Van Head Coach Jared Moffatt says his team will take on a Center team with a “supremely talented” offense.

Moffatt explained that Center is having a great year.

“Their quarterback and running back can score from anywhere,” Moffatt said.

Moffatt’s interview was featured on Red Zone Preview, which can be streamed every Wednesday night during football season at 8 p.m. on East Texas Now.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Lee, 33, of Tyler.
Tyler man accused of abducting daughters held on $400K bond
Chase Lee, 33, is accused of assaulting the mother of his daughters, then abducting the girls....
AMBER Alert canceled after girls found safe in hotel, Tyler police say
The Tyler Fire Department is investigating a fire that started early Wednesday at an abandoned...
Fire at abandoned Tyler motel under investigation
Harrison County authorities investigate death of 3-month-old
2 injured in Longview shooting incident

Latest News

Van coach says Center game features ‘supremely talented’ offense
Van coach says Center game features 'supremely talented' offense
Spotlight Players of the Week: Shelbyville’s Dylan Parker and DJ Barnes
Spotlight Players of the Week: Shelbyville’s Dylan Parker and DJ Barnes
Spotlight Players of the Week: Shelbyville’s Dylan Parker and DJ Barnes
Spotlight Players of the Week: Shelbyville’s Dylan Parker and DJ Barnes
Red Zone seat cushions
Red Zone Preview