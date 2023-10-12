Upshur County jury finds man guilty in 2018 murder of Longview woman

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - An Arlington man will spend life in prison after being convicted of capital murder on Thursday.

Trial proceedings completed Thursday and the jury returned a guilty verdict for Carlton Grant, accused in the 2018 murder of Rachel Rhoads, of Longview.

Rhoads body was discovered on April 1, 2018 in a field off of FM 726 near Highway 154. She was reported missing by family members on March 31, 2018. Grant was indicted for capital murder alongside Lindsey McFadden, who has yet to go on trial.

Grant was given a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole since the prosecution did not pursue the death penalty.

