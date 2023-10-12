Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Upshur County jury finds man guilty in 2018 murder of Longview woman

Carlton Grant
Carlton Grant(Upshur County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - An Arlington man will spend life in prison after being convicted of capital murder on Thursday.

Trial proceedings completed Thursday and the jury returned a guilty verdict for Carlton Grant, accused in the 2018 murder of Rachel Rhoads, of Longview.

Rhoads body was discovered on April 1, 2018 in a field off of FM 726 near Highway 154. She was reported missing by family members on March 31, 2018. Grant was indicted for capital murder alongside Lindsey McFadden, who has yet to go on trial.

Grant was given a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole since the prosecution did not pursue the death penalty.

Previous reporting:

Prosecution alleges carpet removed to conceal blood stains in trial of man accused of murdering Longview woman

Two suspects indicted in Rachel Rhoads murder case

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Lee, 33, of Tyler.
Tyler man accused of abducting daughters held on $400K bond
Chase Lee, 33, is accused of assaulting the mother of his daughters, then abducting the girls....
AMBER Alert canceled after girls found safe in hotel, Tyler police say
The Tyler Fire Department is investigating a fire that started early Wednesday at an abandoned...
Fire at abandoned Tyler motel under investigation
Harrison County authorities investigate death of 3-month-old
2 injured in Longview shooting incident

Latest News

Dr. Neshia Rudd
WebXtra: Tyler optometrist emphasizes importance of eye safety in workplace
Dr. Neshia Rudd
WebXtra: Tyler optometrist emphasizes importance of eye safety in workplace
Cushing ISD AG Mechanics student Jacob Lekas
Nacogdoches students participate in mechanics competition
Cushing ISD AG Mechanics student Jacob Lekas
WebXtra: Nacogdoches students participate in mechanics competition