Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center talks on increasing interest in nursing among shortage

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center talks on increasing interest in nursing among...
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center talks on increasing interest in nursing among shortage(Texas Tech University)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The nursing shortage continues to worsen, leaving nursing schools and hospitals to find ways of increasing interest in the profession.

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center’s Nursing School says while the shortage hasn’t affected the program, it is still looking at ways to gain students.

“We must work with our community partners and other health care entities to develop clinical practice models that are enticing to potential nursing student candidates,” says Regional Dean for TTUHSC Nursing School, Dr. Valerie Kiper.

One way the school is achieving this is by providing solid scholarships to potential students as well as place with good benefits to work after they graduate.

“So it is important to help retain nurses and that employers look at providing competitive salaries, positive working conditions and opportunities for career advancement,” says Dr. Kiper.

Younger as well as older generation nurses continue to quit due to burnout, especially after the pandemic.

Texas Tech says the main focus continues to be showing the younger generation the benefits of pursuing a career in nursing.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects being detained following vehicle pursuit.
TJC police arrest 5 following string of violent incidents
Drivers are asked to use caution and avoid the area if possible.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck involving oversize load slows traffic on Highway 80 west of Marshall
Jermaine Hooks and Chelsea Davis
Mount Pleasant police arrest 2 in connection with death of 23-month-old
Ian Bell
DPS arrests Tyler man in online solicitation sting
Lorenzo Martinez
Tyler man gets 45 years in connection with 2021 fatal shooting of 17-year-old

Latest News

WATCH: Houston robbery suspects flee from scene
WATCH: Houston robbery suspects flee from scene
Footage of peak annular eclipse from TJC campus
Footage of peak annular eclipse from TJC campus
Peak annular eclipse from TJC campus.
TJC Earth and Space Science Center Director talks ‘Ring of Fire’ eclipse
Members of the reproductive rights organization "Colectiva Bloodys y Projects" hold a banner...
As Mexico expands abortion access, activists support reproductive rights at the U.S. border
Lack of bilingual mental health professionals is affecting Hispanic youth and local counselors
Lack of bilingual mental health professionals affects East Texas Hispanic youth, counselors