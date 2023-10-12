Texas border truck safety inspections raise economic concerns

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has implemented a series of intensified commercial vehicle safety inspections at key border crossings, including the Colombia Solidarity Bridge in Laredo. The focus of these inspections, according to DPS officials, is to ensure the safety and equipment compliance of commercial vehicles crossing the border.

The implementation of these mechanical inspections has sparked congestion on the Mexican side of the international bridges in Laredo. The recent surge in inspection activity has raised concerns among local leaders and lawmakers, with U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar voicing apprehensions about the impact on Laredo’s economy.

Cuellar expressed his concerns, emphasizing that these inspections, initiated by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, have limited impact on border security but are significantly affecting the local economy. Laredo is home to the largest inland port of entry in the nation.

Cuellar stated, “The only thing that happens is he [Governor Abbott] causes long delays, and when he causes long delays like he’s doing in El Paso and other places, that affects commerce, that affects people’s livelihoods when he does that. So, again, I wish he would work with the U.S. government and not give the impression that he’s stopping drugs and migrants when he’s only stopping the trucks to do mechanical checks.”

As part of these enhanced inspections, about 2,000 inspections have been conducted thus far, leading to approximately 13 to 15 percent of inspected trucks being taken out of service due to violations related to brakes or tires. However, it’s noteworthy that there have been no reports of illicit drugs being discovered during these inspections.

This situation brings back memories of a similar occurrence at the Texas-Mexico border last year when prolonged delays prompted the Texas and Nuevo Leon governments to reach an agreement to halt enhanced bridge inspections at ports of entry.

