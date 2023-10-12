Texas A&M grad student’s nonprofit provides iPads and inspiration to young cancer warriors

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryce Newman, a graduate student at Texas A&M University, knows firsthand the struggles of battling a life-threatening illness as a teenager. Diagnosed with brain cancer during high school, Newman is now dedicating his efforts to supporting children going through similar ordeals during their treatments.

Newman, driven by his own experiences, founded the Miracle at Manchester Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a mission to provide iPads to young cancer patients across the country, aiming to alleviate boredom and offer educational resources during extended hospital stays.

“Just seeing the smiles on these kids’ faces when they receive an iPad, they’re blown away. It’s like someone cares,” said Newman.

Texas A&M Student and Miracle at Manchester Foundation founder Bryce Newman. (KBTX)

The iPads distributed by the foundation serve a dual purpose. Not only do they provide entertainment, but they also offer essential resources on nutrition, exercise, and recovery.

“The doctors can only do so much medically and with their medications and everything, so it’s really, I feel real strongly about education, you know, still going to school. I know how important education is, I know how important nutrition is,” Newman said.

Addison Rose Pitre, a young cancer patient battling kidney cancer, was the first recipient of an iPad from the foundation. Spending extensive time recovering in a children’s hospital in Louisiana, the iPad became an essential source of happiness and distraction for her. Her mother, Lindsay, was deeply moved by the unexpected gesture from Bryce.

“You wouldn’t think a simple iPad would do this to a child. She lived by that thing. It was her happiness throughout every day. It made the week-long chemo sessions, you know, from morning till late evening, just way more bearable,” said Lindsay.

The Miracle at Manchester Foundation, created just last year, was a longtime dream of Bryce Newman and his family. However, it’s the Aggie core value of self-service that keeps him motivated to help others.

“It’s just, it’s bigger than myself. I understood that from going through sports, having that athletic mindset that you know you’re part of a team,” Newman expressed.

While Newman acknowledges that there is no “I” in team, his dedication to helping other young cancer patients echoes the support he received during his own battle.

“I know everyone says they care, but sometimes its actions speak louder than words,” Newman added.

Newman and the Foundation have distributed almost 400 iPads. If you wish to support their mission, you can find further information here.

