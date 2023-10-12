Shelbyville coach focused on playoff berth

SHELBYVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - Shelbyville Head Coach Jerred Wallace says his Dragons are taking things a game at a time with a focus at the playoffs.

The Dragons fell to Garrison, 49-14, in Week 7 to fall to 3-2.

“The kids played hard all game and didn’t give up,” Wallace said. “That’s something we can hang our hat on.”

Wallace’s interview was featured on Red Zone Preview, which is streamed every Wednesday at 8 p.m. during football season on East Texas Now.

Shelbyville plays Grapeland in Week 8.

