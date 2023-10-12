Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Shelbyville coach focused on playoff berth

The Dragons fell to Garrison, 49-14, in Week 7 to fall to 3-2.
By Mark Bownds
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHELBYVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - Shelbyville Head Coach Jerred Wallace says his Dragons are taking things a game at a time with a focus at the playoffs.

“The kids played hard all game and didn’t give up,” Wallace said. “That’s something we can hang our hat on.”

Wallace’s interview was featured on Red Zone Preview, which is streamed every Wednesday at 8 p.m. during football season on East Texas Now.

Shelbyville plays Grapeland in Week 8.

