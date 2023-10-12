Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Police: 3 stabbed, including officer, at Atlanta airport

FILE - The three stabbing victims were taken to the hospital.
FILE - The three stabbing victims were taken to the hospital.(DHS)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - Three people, including a police officer, were stabbed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday, according to law enforcement officials.

The incident happened at the airport’s south terminal near doors S-2 at around 4:45 p.m., police said.

According to officials, a woman had a knife outside of security.

Police said one person was stabbed before officers encountered the woman.

“During the encounter, the female suspect stabbed an adult female and then an APD lieutenant as he attempted to take her into custody,” a police Incident report states.

The woman was taken into custody by another officer, according to Atlanta police.

The three stabbing victims were taken to the hospital. They were not seriously injured, police said.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport officials said impacts to operations were minimal.

Police are working to learn what led up to the incident.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Lee, 33, is accused of assaulting the mother of his daughters, then abducting the girls....
AMBER Alert canceled after girls found safe in hotel, Tyler police say
Robert Harris
Smith County authorities arrest 2 after high-speed chase
Chase Lee, 33, of Tyler.
Tyler man accused of abducting daughters held on $400K bond
Tara Lyons
Center woman accused in intoxicated driving death of pedestrian
The Tyler Fire Department is investigating a fire that started early Wednesday at an abandoned...
Fire at abandoned Tyler motel under investigation

Latest News

SFA Political Science Professor Steven Galatas said it’s important to look back at the decades...
SFA professor explains impact Israel war may have for U.S.
The City of Tyler is working to improve their decades old water and sewer system through...
City of Tyler aims to issue $65M in bonds for upcoming water, sewer projects
“Of course, Jack Skellington is the pumpkin king, and all of our decorations are kind of based...
Longview animal adoption center launches Howl-o-ween event
East Texas school leaders, lawmakers react to latest proposal for school voucher-like program
East Texas school leaders, lawmakers react to latest proposal for school voucher-like program
Brent was on the last day of his visit to Jerusalem when the attacks started.
Gilmer man describes leaving Israel as war unfolded