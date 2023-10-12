Longview’s Lear Park to host haunted trail for Halloween

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - This Saturday, a park in Longview will be full of spooky tricks as a haunted trail event takes place.

Longview Parks and Recreation Supervisor Marina Garcia gave details on the Lear Park haunted trail. It’s the first time this program will be offered, after staff heard more activities were needed for teens and young adults.

The trail will be accented with actual, live walking monsters. People in costumes will “haunt” the trail that visitors can take to reach a hayride. From there, they’ll be led to an area with food vendors, Garcia said.

“We’re so glad to have natural areas and natural space that we can host events like this for the community,” Garcia said. She added that staff members will guide each group along the trail.

The haunted path will open on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., with the last day-of tickets sold at 9 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are available until Friday at midnight. It’s a one-day event for all ages. For more information, check the Longview Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

