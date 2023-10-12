Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Idaho officials order evacuation of town of about 10,000 people after gas line explodes nearby

Idaho officials evacuate town of about 10,000 people after gas line explodes at rural...
Idaho officials evacuate town of about 10,000 people after gas line explodes at rural intersection.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Idaho (AP) — Authorities ordered evacuations for most of the town of Middleton, Idaho, after a gas line exploded at nearby rural intersection late Thursday morning.

Canyon County Sheriff’s spokesperson Joe Decker said he did not yet know if any injuries were reported in connection with the explosion in southwestern Idaho but said people within a 4-mile (6.4-kilometer) radius of the explosion — including the town of about 10,600 people — were being evacuated while authorities evaluate the situation.

“People have heard the explosion and are hearing rumbles around the area,” Decker said.

Residents were sent a reverse 911 call, and emergency alerts have been issued, Decker said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Lee, 33, of Tyler.
Tyler man accused of abducting daughters held on $400K bond
Chase Lee, 33, is accused of assaulting the mother of his daughters, then abducting the girls....
AMBER Alert canceled after girls found safe in hotel, Tyler police say
The Tyler Fire Department is investigating a fire that started early Wednesday at an abandoned...
Fire at abandoned Tyler motel under investigation
Harrison County authorities investigate death of 3-month-old
2 injured in Longview shooting incident

Latest News

Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd
Upshur County jury finds man guilty in 2018 murder of Longview woman
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference, Thursday Oct. 12,...
US announces evacuation flights for Americans who want to leave Israel as war with Hamas rages
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is pushed out of bounds by Detroit Lions...
Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone’s parents safely arrive home from Israel
Sen. Bob Menendez leaves federal court, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth...
New indictment charges Sen. Bob Menendez with being an unregistered agent of the Egyptian government