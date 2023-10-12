Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Hunters urged to kill one more deer during hunting season to help thin population

Hunters in Mississippi are being urged to kill one more deer during hunting season to help reduce the record population in the state. (Source: WLBT)
By Roslyn Anderson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Hunters in Mississippi are being urged to help thin the deer population in the state.

Despite drought conditions in the state, wildlife experts said there are record numbers of deer in the woods.

Bow hunting season is currently underway, and the woods are reportedly crawling with deer.

Experts are estimating that 1.5 million deer are roaming the state forests, which is more than the land can handle.

“We’ve seen an increase in our deer population. So, this upcoming season we’re encouraging our hunters to shoot an additional deer, but not an additional deer on their bag limit,” said Russ Walsh, with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.

According to wildlife officials, killing one extra deer could harvest 200,000 this year.

Chronic wasting disease, a fatal neurological illness that affects deer, is present in the state. Hunters are urged to submit their samples for testing.

Mississippi wildlife officials said there are freezers located throughout the state for hunters to deposit deer heads for testing.

Gun season starts Nov. 18.

“Be safe out there, and always take a kid hunting and fishing with you if you can,” Walsh said.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Lee, 33, is accused of assaulting the mother of his daughters, then abducting the girls....
AMBER Alert canceled after girls found safe in hotel, Tyler police say
Robert Harris
Smith County authorities arrest 2 after high-speed chase
Chase Lee, 33, of Tyler.
Tyler man accused of abducting daughters held on $400K bond
Tara Lyons
Center woman accused in intoxicated driving death of pedestrian
The Tyler Fire Department is investigating a fire that started early Wednesday at an abandoned...
Fire at abandoned Tyler motel under investigation

Latest News

SFA Political Science Professor Steven Galatas said it’s important to look back at the decades...
SFA professor explains impact Israel war may have for U.S.
A proposal for a school-voucher like plan could pass in the Texas Senate as soon as this week,...
East Texas school leaders, lawmakers react to latest proposal for school voucher-like program
“Of course, Jack Skellington is the pumpkin king, and all of our decorations are kind of based...
Longview animal adoption center launches Howl-o-ween event
The City of Tyler is working to improve their decades old water and sewer system through...
City of Tyler aims to issue $65M in bonds for upcoming water, sewer projects
Brent was on the last day of his visit to Jerusalem when the attacks started.
Gilmer man describes leaving Israel as war unfolded