Halloween Hustle 5K helps support Smith County nonprofits

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas runners and joggers have another unique opportunity to help support local nonprofit organizations with the return of the Halloween Hustle 5K.

East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea spoke with organizer Brian Thompson about the event and how it helps as many as 26 nonprofits in Smith County.

“The annual Halloween Hustle and Trunk or Treat also allows us to get involved with the community in a fun, healthy family-oriented activity,” Thompson said.

