Former TJC football player found shot to death in Louisiana

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KLTV) - A former Tyler Junior College football player was found dead after being shot multiple times in Natchitoches, La. early Thursday morning.

According to reporting by KSLA, Ronald Caldwell, Jr., 21, of Manor, was found by Natchitoches police officers in the 3800 block of University Parkway after reports of gunshots in the area. Caldwell was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.

Caldwell played two seasons at TJC before transferring to Northwestern State University in 2021.

Northwestern State University President Dr. Marcus D. Jones posted the following statement on the NSU alumni website:

“It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of one of our current students, Ronnie Caldwell Jr. Ronnie was a talented junior business administration major from Austin, Texas. Ronnie’s dedication to the community was truly inspiring, as evidenced by him spending the summer coaching a local youth baseball team, teaching those children the values of competition and sportsmanship. During these difficult times, I extend my deepest condolences and offer my prayers to Ronnie’s family and friends. The entire NSU community shares in your grief and sorrow. Counseling and support services are available to all students, faculty, and staff who may need them. While we mourn the loss of Ronnie, let us also honor and celebrate his life. Ronnie will forever be cherished as a beloved member of the NSU family.”

Saturday’s NSU game against Nicholls is canceled in light of the incident.

KSLA contributed to this report.

