Former Rusk County employee accused of having inappropriate relationship with jail inmate

Kaitlyn Rhodes
Kaitlyn Rhodes(Rusk County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A now-terminated employee of the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested on accusations that she had a relationship with a jail inmate.

According to a statement released on social media, following an internal investigation by the sheriff’s office, Kaitlyn Rhodes has been arrested and charged with two felony offenses. She is charged with bringing prohibited items into a correctional facility and inappropriate relationship with a person in custody, carrying a collective bond total of $50,000.

