East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas! It’s been a pretty nice day. Temperatures stayed just below average in most areas, but we’ve got warmer temperatures on the way. Tonight expect fair skies. A few clouds will linger tomorrow morning but break up through the afternoon as a cold front arrives. There is a very slim chance for a few isolated showers right along the cold front into the afternoon, but not much rain is expected. Ahead of tomorrow’s front, temperatures will warm into the mid 80s, but blustery northwest winds behind the front start bringing in much cooler air for the weekend. Sunny skies for Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. Afternoon highs will only be in the upper 60s and lower 70s through early next week.

