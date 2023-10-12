Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
DPS arrests Tyler man in online solicitation sting

Ian Bell
Ian Bell(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man was arrested Wednesday after law enforcement said he arranged a meeting with a minor in an attempt to have sex with them.

According to an arrest affidavit, Ian Bell, 20, was taken into custody by Texas Department of Public Safety officers after he contacted via text message a special agent posing as a minor. The special agent claims that Bell acknowledged the person he was talking to was 16 years old and expressed his desire to have sex with the minor.

The affidavit states that on Wednesday, agents observed Bell leaving his residence and walk to a a pre-arranged meeting location at Southside Park in Tyler. The agents claim that Bell admitted he went to the arranged meeting space with the intent of having sex with a minor, which was corroborated after Bell agreed to a search of his cellphone, which contained the aforementioned text messages.

Bell was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of online solicitation of a minor, a third-degree felony, with a $100,000 bond.

