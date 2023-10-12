Crockett police looking for suspect in far-reaching burglary case

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Crockett police are looking for a man who allegedly broke into a John Deere dealership on May 31 and, along with another man, stole six chain saws.

Christopher James Watson, 27, of Stafford, and Gary Dewayne Simmons II, 24, of Houston, are suspected in the burglary. Watson was served with an arrest warrant for burglary of a building in the case while in jail in Beauregard Parish, Louisiana. However, Simmons has not been located, and police are looking for him and have a warrant for his arrest.

Crockett officers investigating the burglary in May found that the side glass door of the tractor dealership had been shattered and six commercial Stihl chainsaws had been stolen. Officers were able to get video footage from a nearby business and saw that at around 7:20 p.m. on May 30, two men driving a late model Mercedes SUV parked behind Aaron’s and then walked next door and broke into the tractor dealership. Police say from the video footage there appears to be a female passenger inside the vehicle, as well.

Police say the two men are not only suspected in this particular burglary, but also in other burglaries around the country. Police worked with law enforcement agencies from Texas, Louisiana, and Tennessee to identify the two men.

If you have any information about where Gary Dewayne Simmons II is, or if you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact Captain Blake Gates at 936-544-2021 or email him at bgates@crocketttexas.org.

Christopher James Watson, age 27 from Stafford, Texas (Crockett Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.