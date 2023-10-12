Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

City of Lufkin celebrates beginning of park renovations with groundbreaking ceremony

City of Lufkin celebrates beginning of park renovations with groundbreaking ceremony
By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday celebrating the beginning of renovations to Morris Frank Park in Lufkin.

Lufkin Council approved phase one of the project to help build a positive safe space for the Lufkin community. Lufkin Mayor Mark Hicks said upgrades include improvements to the sports fields and more.

“We’re adding astroturf to those fields, which we understand is in a lot of the ballparks. A lot of the municipal ball parks these days, we’re improving essentially adding football fields to the facility, a practice field which will be utilized,” said Hicks.

He said now is the time to add positivity to encourage the youth in the area.

Since the park is used often by residents, he said they want to offer them the best. He said they expect the project to take about two years to complete with hopes of the first phase being completed by spring 2024 for baseball season.

From there they plan to work on different aspects as they go.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Lee, 33, is accused of assaulting the mother of his daughters, then abducting the girls....
AMBER Alert canceled after girls found safe in hotel, Tyler police say
Robert Harris
Smith County authorities arrest 2 after high-speed chase
Chase Lee, 33, of Tyler.
Tyler man accused of abducting daughters held on $400K bond
Tara Lyons
Center woman accused in intoxicated driving death of pedestrian
The Tyler Fire Department is investigating a fire that started early Wednesday at an abandoned...
Fire at abandoned Tyler motel under investigation

Latest News

This five-day event brings families together through livestock shows and other...
Nacogdoches community celebrates Pineywoods Fair
“Of course, Jack Skellington is the pumpkin king, and all of our decorations are kind of based...
Longview animal adoption center launches Howl-o-ween event
City of Lufkin celebrates beginning of park renovations with groundbreaking ceremony
City of Lufkin celebrates beginning of park renovations with groundbreaking ceremony
Award recipients pose for photos Tuesday morning at Christus Mother Frances Hospital
Christus Community Fund donates $250,000 to 3 Tyler nonprofits