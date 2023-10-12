Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
City of Kilgore will spend $4M to update wastewater treatment plant

By Avery Niles
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The Kilgore City Council recently approved a roughly $4 million project to make improvements to the city wastewater treatment plant.

Wastewater treatment plants speed up the natural process when water is purified and puts it back into the environment. Clay Evers, the public works director for the city of Kilgore, says the plant has been open on the same plot of land since 1955 and some parts are around 40 years old.

“it’s to replace some aging infrastructure and aging equipment that is at the end of its useful life at the wastewater treatment plant. It’s phase two, we did phase one about four years ago and now this phase two should round out the rest of the improvements at the wastewater treatment plant,” Evers said.

The parts being replaced include rotating equipment such as trickling clarifiers and replacing pumps. They will also be adding back up power to the plant to prevent sewer overflows in power outages.

“Engineering design is going to take probably around 10 to 12 months, is what the current schedule is, which puts us to late 2024 and then we will go to construction which is probably 18 months after that,” Evers said.

Evers says this is something that needs to be done before it gets too far head of them.

“We’re really grateful that the city and its leaders decided to invest in that. It’s easier to fix it now than when it’s an emergency,” Evers said.

The Kilgore City Council has also approved to use software to update the water system model throughout the city. After several years of updates to the pipes, the way water flows throughout the city has changed. This model will show that change.

