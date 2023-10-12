Better East Texas: Border is vulnerable

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Like we needed another reason to make sure our border is secure. We have all seen the brazen attack by Hamas militants on civilians and other soft targets in Israel. Their attack was not military in nature. It had no other purpose than to spread terror through that part of world, totally disrupt life in Israel and kill innocents. And it is possibly a preview of where the US is vulnerable to a similar attack. The Hamas terrorists lulled Israel to sleep and deceived them into thinking all was quiet. The US is asleep on so many fronts on our southern boarder and while we probably won’t see attacks being launched from Mexico, we could certainly see attackers come here through Mexico. With hundreds of thousands of migrants crossing each month, and no US plan to vet them effectively, we have an open door for those that want to set in motion a coordinated attack on US soil. Perhaps the Biden administration has some kind of intel and thus they have greenlighted some construction of a border wall, but it may be too little too late. We must, humanely, enforce the laws on the books and control and identify those that seek asylum and separate from them those that could cause us harm. It is a large – large project, but what we have recently experienced in Israel makes this a top priority. This cannot be about getting votes or pandering to a base, it must be handled to protect our country. Hopefully, this will resonate with our national leaders, and they will take appropriate action.

