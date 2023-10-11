Wednesday’s Weather: Cloudy skies this morning with light rain

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re starting our Wednesday off with cloudy skies and scattered light showers. Temperatures this morning are in the 60s areawide. Approaching noontime, the chance for rain will be coming to an end and skies will be clearing. By midafternoon, we should be looking at mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across East Texas. Temperatures today will be a bit cooler than we’ve been the last couple of days, most of us will only warm into the upper 70s/low 80s. Tonight we’ll drop back into the upper 50s and low 60s with mostly clear skies, but it is possible we could see some fog Thursday morning. Temperatures rebound to the mid 80s Thursday afternoon with the sunshine. We’re still expecting a front to arrive on Friday, bringing cooler air to East Texas in time for the weekend. The forecast still calls for lows in the 40s and 50s with highs in the 60s and 70s under sunny skies this weekend. Have a great Wednesday.

