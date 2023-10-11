Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Green Acres Baptist Church pastor pledges continued humanitarian support during Israel-Hamas war

By Lauren Tear
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Michael Gossett, lead pastor at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler, talked with KLTV’s Lauren Tear about the Israel-Hamas war and how his church is responding. Gossett said after hearing about the tragedies he was heartbroken, but he said Green Acres will continue to support humanitarian efforts and pray for peace.

