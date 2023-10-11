WATCH: East Texas Rep. Nathaniel Moran gives update on Republicans’ search for new House Speaker

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV) - U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran (R-TX-1) spoke with KLTV’s Blake Holland about the search for a Speaker of the House after Republicans ousted Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) from the position. Moran spoke about the decision to nominate Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) as well as his expectations for the House’s floor vote.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.