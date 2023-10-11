Tyler police ask for public’s help to find missing 92-year-old man

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police are searching for a missing Palestine man who has not been heard from since he drove away from a Tyler restaurant on Tuesday.

Police are searching for Edward Wayne Williams, 92, who has not been seen since 3 p.m. on Oct. 10, when he drove away from the Golden Corral in Tyler in a 2016 Honda CRV.

Police said his vehicle has the plate number HZD-2281, and he was wearing a light blue shirt and gray pants when he left. Williams is described as having partial balding gray hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000.

