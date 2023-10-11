Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler man accused of abducting daughters held on $400K bond

Chase Lee, 33, of Tyler.
Chase Lee, 33, of Tyler.(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man who police say threatened the mother of his children and abducted his daughters has been arrested.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, an AMBER Alert was sent out after Chase Lee, 33, was said to have taken his daughters from their mother at a residence in the 8400 block of Cambridge. Lee and the girls were located nearly four hours later at a Tyler hotel.

Lee has since been booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a $400,000 bond amount. Lee is accused of threatening his daughters’ mother with the gun.

Previous reporting:

AMBER Alert cancelled after girls found safe in hotel, Tyler police say

