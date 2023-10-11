Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Road, maintenance projects allowed under 2 new tax reinvestment zones in Tyler

In a meeting Wednesday morning Tyler city council approved the creation of two more tax reinvestment zones within the city.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In a meeting Wednesday morning Tyler city council approved the creation of two more tax reinvestment zones within the city.

Two more tax increment reinvestment zones, or TIRZ, have been approved by the Tyler city council.

The purpose of a TIRZ is to reinvest portions of taxes within the area specified. This is done with infrastructure or with other projects that help to revitalize the area.

TIRZ No. 3 focuses on the north of Tyler and TIRZ No. 4 focuses on downtown.

The terms for both TIRZ were extended to 2060.

The scope of projects able to be done within the TIRZ has also expanded. TIRZ No. 3 now allows for road and street projects while TIRZ No. 4 now allows for maintenance projects.

There will be future meetings to finalze the terms of the TIRZ. One with the Smith County Commissioner’s Court on Oct. 24 and one with the Tyler Junior College Board of Trustees on Nov. 16.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Lee, 33, is accused of assaulting the mother of his daughters, then abducting the girls....
AMBER Alert canceled after girls found safe in hotel, Tyler police say
Robert Harris
Smith County authorities arrest 2 after high-speed chase
Tara Lyons
Center woman accused in intoxicated driving death of pedestrian
This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Jedidiah Murphy.
Texas executes man who questioned evidence presented at trial in deadly carjacking of elderly woman
TJC is hosting a solar eclipse watch party at the Earth and Space Science Center from 10 a.m....
Planetarium director tells how East Texans can safely enjoy Saturday’s eclipse

Latest News

Gilmer residents Brent Baker and his wife were on a church trip to Israel that had been...
‘You could feel it in your chest’ Gilmer man describes leaving Israel as war unfolded
Gilmer residents Brent Baker and his wife were on a church trip to Israel that had been...
‘You could feel it in your chest’ Gilmer man describes leaving Israel as war unfolded
U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran (R-TX-1)
WATCH: East Texas Rep. Nathaniel Moran gives update on Republicans’ search for new House Speaker
In a meeting Wednesday morning Tyler city council approved the creation of two more tax...
Road, maintenance projects allowed under 2 new tax reinvestment zones in Tyler