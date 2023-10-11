Road, maintenance projects allowed under 2 new tax reinvestment zones in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In a meeting Wednesday morning Tyler city council approved the creation of two more tax reinvestment zones within the city.

The purpose of a TIRZ is to reinvest portions of taxes within the area specified. This is done with infrastructure or with other projects that help to revitalize the area.

TIRZ No. 3 focuses on the north of Tyler and TIRZ No. 4 focuses on downtown.

The terms for both TIRZ were extended to 2060.

The scope of projects able to be done within the TIRZ has also expanded. TIRZ No. 3 now allows for road and street projects while TIRZ No. 4 now allows for maintenance projects.

There will be future meetings to finalze the terms of the TIRZ. One with the Smith County Commissioner’s Court on Oct. 24 and one with the Tyler Junior College Board of Trustees on Nov. 16.

