Riders voice concerns ahead of Tyler Transit proposal presentation to City Council

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Just 24 hours before the first city council meeting of October, Tyler Transit hosted another open house for Tyler residents to voice their concerns about potential service changes including increased ticket prices for both fixed routes and para-transit.

Over 30 people attended the open house, and several spoke up about why they came.

“I came because I wanted to speak on the increase in the cost of the tickets,” said Page Morris, a frequent para-transit rider.

“My great concerns is I know that there are a lot of expenses that take place here and making the decision about whether there would be an increase,” said Geneva Whitemon, who is visually impaired and has depended on Tyler Transit for years.

“There were many times that I would not have been able to go back and forth to work if I did not have the para-transit. Also, there are times I would not have been able to go to my doctor’s appointments, going to the grocery store, going to get household items and everything that I needed for my daily life,” she said.

Others made points that increasing the prices unfairly targets those who might not be able to afford it. Ginger Saunders from the Azalea Academy for Exceptional Adults said the city needs to think about those who can’t afford a price increase but also can’t stop using public transportation. “I think it needs to be reasonable. I think it needs to be in line with what would help transit move forward in the future, but not punish a generation right now for what hasn’t been done over the last 30 years,” Saunders said to the audience.

If approved by the council, the price of a fixed route ticket would increase by 100% while the price for a para-transit ticket would increase by 300%. For the past 30 years, the price of tickets has stayed the same -- $1, but now the proposal is to increase it to $2. For para-transit riders, the price could go from $1 to $4.

“I mean, literally 80 bucks for a 20 pack of tickets -- that wipes out my food stamps,” said Morris.

After the presentation of the proposal, the floor at city council will be open for public comment.

