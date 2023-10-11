Red Zone: Week 8 schedule
All games are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Friday
6A
Mesquite Horn at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.
5A
North Mesquite at Longview
McKinney North at Lufkin
Tyler at West Mesquite, 7 p.m.
Hallsville at Whitehouse
Texarkana at Marshall
Mount Pleasant at Nacogdoches
4A
Mabank at Sulphur Springs
Kilgore at Henderson
Palestine at Jacksonville
Chapel Hill at Lindale
Livingston at Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Dallas Lincoln at Wills Point, 7 p.m.
Gilmer at Liberty-Eylau
Spring Hill at North Lamar
Pleasant Grove at Pittsburg
Canton at Bullard
Rusk at Carthage
Center at Van
3A
Mineola at Bonham, 7 p.m.
Mount Vernon at Emory Rains, 7 p.m.
Pottsboro at Winnsboro, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Gladewater at Sabine, 7 p.m.
Tatum at White Oak, 7 p.m.
Eustace at Malakoff
Palestine Westwood at Coldspring-Oakhurst, 7 p.m.
Diboll at Shepherd, 7 p.m.
Woodville at Huntington, 7 p.m.
Leonard at Lone Oak
Troup at Arp
Quitman at Edgewood
Grand Saline at West Rusk
Daingerfield at Elysian Fields
Harmony at Queen City
Hughes Springs at New Diana
New Waverly at Hemphill, 7 p.m.
Newton at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Elkhart at Lexington
2A
Itasca at Cayuga, 7 p.m.
Cross Roads at Rio Vista, 7 p.m.
Alba-Golden at Rivercrest
Como-Pickton at Wolfe City
Beckville at Ore City
Big Sandy at Harleton
Hawkins at Frankston
Grapeland at Shelbyville, 7 p.m.
San Augustine at Joaquin, 7 p.m.
Timpson at West Sabine, 7 p.m.
Corrigan-Camden at Jewett Leon, 7 p.m.
Simms Bowie at Linden-Kildare
Tenaha at Alto, 7 p.m.
Price Carlisle at Cushing, 7 p.m.
Overton at Mount Enterprise, 7 p.m.
Colmesneil at Deweyville, 7 p.m.
Sabine Pass at Evadale, 7 p.m.
Hull-Daisetta at Lovelady, 7 p.m.
1A
Union Hill at High Island, 7 p.m.
Calvert at Burkeville, 7 p.m.
Leverett’s Chapel at Kings Academy
Brook Hill at Dallas Covenant
Houston Cristo Rey Jesuit at Chester, 7 p.m.
Private
All Saints at Spring Frassati Catholic, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Private
Lubbock Christian vs. TK Gorman, 2 p.m.
